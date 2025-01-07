KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — A single father was sentenced to two years in prison by the Sessions Court in Tawau today after pleading guilty to abusing his seven-year-old son in October last year.

In a Berita Harian report, Judge Ahmad Faizadh Yahaya imposed the sentence on Sargalye Salasain, 29, after he admitted to the charge under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

The court also ordered the sentence to begin from the date of his arrest on October 12, 2024.

Additionally, Sargalye was required to post a good behaviour bond of RM2,000 with a local surety for two years and to complete 120 hours of community service within 12 months after his release.

According to the charge, the Filipino national, who holds IMM13 refugee documentation, physically abused his son, causing injuries.

The incident occurred at a house in Kampung Sungai Buaya, Batu 3 Jalan Apas, here, at 10.45am on October 12, 2024.

The offence falls under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a maximum penalty of a RM50,000 fine, 10 years in prison, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Shearil Aizad Murnizam prosecuted the case, while lawyer Chen Wen Jye represented the accused on a pro bono basis.

In mitigation, Wen Jye requested a lighter sentence, citing the accused’s guilty plea, which spared the court a lengthy trial.

“The accused regrets his actions, as on the day of the incident, he only intended to discipline his son, who has sensitive skin and eczema, from playing in the sand,” Wen Jye said.

He added that this was the accused’s first offence and that he had cooperated fully with the police throughout the investigation.

According to the facts of the case, the accused scolded his son for playing marbles and hit him with a belt, causing injuries.

The incident was witnessed by the wife of the victim’s uncle, who recorded the incident on video and later filed a police report.

The prosecution did not seek for the accused to be referred to the Immigration Department.