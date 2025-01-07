KAPIT, Jan 7 — A search-and-rescue operation has been launched for a worker at the Suau Camp in Baleh here, who was last seen entering a forest on the night of January 4.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a brief statement identified the missing man as Henry Laing Ngau, 38.

It said a distress call regarding Henry’s disappearance was received at 1pm yesterday.

“Personnel from the Kapit fire station as well as a police team are currently en route to the location, some 136 kilometres from the station,” it said.

According to Bomba, Henry entered a forest around 9pm and has not returned to camp since. — The Borneo Post