PUTRAJAYA, Jan 6 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that the Road Transport Department (RTD) will introduce bodycams for its personnel to enhance enforcement transparency.

Speaking at a press conference following the Ministry’s 2025 New Year briefing, he stated that equipping RTD officers with bodycams in the field would improve their effectiveness, particularly concerning heavy vehicles.

He added that this measure was specifically requested by RTD director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli to ensure the highest standards of image, safety, and integrity for officers on duty.

“... the use of body cameras not only protects the image and integrity of JPJ but also safeguards the officers themselves.

“As I have mentioned before, sometimes our officers face criticism, humiliation, and various accusations. With the body camera, RTD officers are protected, as any evidence during their enforcement actions can be captured,” he said.

Previously, RTD’s deputy director-general (Planning and Operations), Datuk Jazmanie Shafawi, was reported stating that the use of body cameras for enforcement officers is essential to enhance integrity among officers and improve public trust.

He emphasised that the cameras would also prevent common misunderstandings that often arise during enforcement.

“(Discussions are underway) to secure immediate funding for the procurement, and I hope that RTD officers will be equipped with the body cameras within this year,” he said. — Bernama