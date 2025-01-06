SEPANG, Jan 6 — The Cabinet is expected to receive updates from Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin regarding the latest commotion involving Palestinian refugees housed at Wisma Transit in Kuala Lumpur over the weekend, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said today.

In the Saturday incident, several Palestinians caused a disturbance while pressing the authorities to expedite their return to Palestine.

“The Cabinet meeting this week will receive updates from the Defence Ministry.

“A few meetings ago, relocation to another premise was discussed. I’m sure there will be an update after the meeting on Wednesday,” Fahmi told reporters here.

Several videos of the ruckus at Wisma Transit on January 4 have gone viral on social media.

The Malaysian Armed Forces, which is in charge of Wisma Transit, confirmed that the incident was managed effectively, with no fights or injuries reported, although there was minor damage to the furniture at the facility.

A similar incident broke out at Wisma Transit in October last year, when several Palestinians expressed dissatisfaction with being housed at the facility and the restrictions placed on their movement.

Palestinian Ambassador to Malaysia Walid Abu Ali has apologised to Malaysia on behalf of his countrymen.

On August 16 last year, Malaysia flew 127 Palestinians, including 41 individuals injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, here for medical treatment.

The injured were treated at Tuanku Mizan Armed Forces Hospital, while their relatives were accommodated at Wisma Transit.



