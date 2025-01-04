PUTRAJAYA, Jan 4 — The Covid-19 situation in Malaysia remains under control, with no increase in cases requiring intensive care unit (ICU) treatment and no fatalities reported since April 2024.

The Health Ministry (MOH), in a statement, said no new variants have been detected, and the Omicron variant and its subvariants continue to be the dominant strains in the country.

It said positive cases dropped by 50.4 per cent to 100,666 cases in 2024, compared to 202,962 cases in 2023.

Non-critical bed occupancy also decreased from 0.68 per cent to 0.21 per cent, while ICU bed occupancy fell from 1.21 per cent to 0.39 per cent.

Fatalities related to Covid-19 also saw a significant reduction in 2024, with only 57 deaths reported compared to 441 in the previous year.

“The Covid-19 situation remains under control, with no sudden surge in cases requiring ICU treatment and no fatalities reported since April 25, 2024,” it said.

Regarding influenza infections, the MOH reported that influenza A cases dropped to 61 per cent in 2024 compared to 66 in 2023, while influenza B cases rose to 39 per cent from 34 per cent in the previous year.

The ministry stressed that although influenza infections are not required to be reported under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, it continues to closely monitor influenza cases nationwide.

“The rise in acute respiratory infections at the end and beginning of the year is a fully anticipated phenomenon, consistent with the increase in respiratory infections reported in other countries, especially those experiencing winter, such as China,” it said.

The public is advised to take proactive steps to maintain their health and prevent the spread of infections, especially in confined and crowded areas. — Bernama