KOTA KINABALU, Dec 31 — Sabah police successfully prevented any potential clashes between two protest groups at the Menara Kinabalu state administrative capital today.

The two groups — Suara Mahasiswa, a student-led movement protesting corruption in the state, and Pertubuhan Lima Generasi Sabah, which supports Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor — were kept about 150 metres apart at the closest point, with the Light Strike Force ensuring the separation.

Both groups, initially expecting thousands of supporters, each attracted fewer than 100 participants.

Both groups began gathering around 2pm, with the student group starting their 2.5km march towards Menara Kinabalu under the scorching sun. They drew attention from passing motorists with their hand-drawn signs, drums, and chants.

The protesters called for Hajiji’s resignation following allegations of corruption involving him, several state assemblymen, and Cabinet members. They also opposed the appointment of former chief minister Tun Musa Aman as the state’s Yang di-Pertua Negeri.

By around 3.10pm, the group reached Menara Kinabalu and the armed police blockade, continuing to chant and sing without attempting to force their way in.

Suara Mahasiswa president Muhammad Fadhil Kasim leads the crowd in front of Menara Kinabalu. — Picture by Julia Chan

Suara Mahasiswa president Muhammad Fadhil Kasim addressed the crowd, informing them that activities were planned until 1am and inviting people to join their cause against corruption in the state. They were joined by several groups, including Borneo Komrad, Bersih, Suaram, and Seen Project.

Meanwhile, the “pro-Hajiji” group gathered at Anjung Senja, on the opposite side of Menara Kinabalu, and eventually made their way toward the administrative building. However, they were stopped about 150m away from the student group.

After some speeches, the pro-Hajiji group left at around 3.50pm without any confrontation with the police or the other protest group.

Fadhil later told reporters that they were not intimidated by the presence of police throughout their protest, although they were surprised by the armed officers and water tanks brought to the site. He also expressed his disappointment over the last-minute organization of the “Karnival Ria” by the state Community Leaders Unit (UPPM), which was scheduled for the same day and time until 8pm, causing additional congestion at the state administrative building.