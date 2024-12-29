KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 29 — Terengganu was hit by floods again when two temporary evacuation centres (PPS) were opened in the Hulu Terengganu district at 3pm today.

The Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee (JPBNT) secretariat said that a total of 48 evacuees from 15 families are currently being housed at the Kampung Lubuk Periuk PPS and Kampung Peneh Community Hall, involving 20 and 28 evacuees respectively.

It also said that the trend in the number of evacuees as of 6pm showed an increase due to the continuous rain.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has also issued a continuous rain warning at the danger level in six districts in Terengganu until tomorrow involving Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Dungun and Kemaman.

Meanwhile, two other districts, namely Kuala Terengganu and Marang, have been issued a severe continuous heavy rain warning.

Checks on the Public InfoBanjir portal found that five stations in the state recorded water level readings above the danger level, namely Sungai Berang in Kampung Menerong, Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping (F1), and Sungai Tersat in Kampung Sekayu (F1) in Hulu Terengganu.

The other two stations are Sungai Besut at the Keruak Bridge and Sungai Besut at Kampung La in the Besut district. — Bernama