SUBANG JAYA, Dec 28 — A runway closure at Subang Airport due to a pothole today led to major disruptions, causing flight cancellations and diversions.

According to New Straits Times (NST), Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) CEO Datuk Captain Noorazman Mahmud confirmed that the runway was reopened at 4.30pm after repairs were completed.

Suhaimi Saman, a passenger, shared his experience in the True Malaysian Airlines Fans Group on Facebook, saying, “SIN-SZB... SZB closed due to a hole on the runway. Circling and then returned to SIN.”

In the comments, he added: “Must be a big hole. The pilot initially said they needed two hours, so we circled, then said it would take another two hours. Finally, the pilot decided it was better to return to SIN. I’m on TR462 SIN-SZB-(SIN).”

FlightRadar confirmed that Suhaimi’s flight circled Subang Airport for nearly an hour before returning to Changi Airport, as reported by NST.

Christyn Nash, another passenger at Subang Airport, described the scene as chaotic.

She told NST that passengers grew increasingly frustrated as their 2pm flight time approached without any sign of the aircraft or updates.

She also shared that Subang Airport staff eventually offered passengers the option to cancel and rebook their flights.

“They haven’t mentioned compensation, but the Subang Airport staff were very apologetic,” she was quoted as saying.