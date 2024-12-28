MIRI, Dec 28 — Jalan Merbau and Jalan Sylvia here will be partially closed for two months from January 2 to February 28, 2025.

According to a notice by the Miri City Council, the road closure is to give way for the ongoing construction of the Sarawak Oil Palm Berhad’s 18-storey office.

The road closure will happen from 8.30am-11.30am and 1.30pm-4.30pm.

During this time, the affected roads are half roads from Jalan Sylvia to the junction into Jalan Merbau.

Road users are advised to plan their route ahead during this period to avoid being stuck in traffic congestion during peak hours. — The Borneo Post