MIRI, Dec 27 — The new Miri Sentral Bus Terminal will officially begin operations on Jan 18 next year, operating daily from 5am to 11pm.

According to Miri mayor Adam Yii, the state-of-the-art facility marks a significant milestone in enhancing public transportation infrastructure for the city and its surrounding regions.

“The current Pujut Bus Terminal will cease operations on January 17, 2025.

“We take this opportunity to acknowledge the role it has played in serving the community for many years,” he said in a statement.

He said the Miri Sentral Bus Terminal will continue the legacy of the Pujut Bus Terminal with improved facilities and connectivity.

The new terminal is designed to meet the needs of commuters and transport operators.

It features 12 ticket counters, 12 retail shop units, 14 bus platforms, two cafés, spacious and comfortable waiting areas, and disability friendly public toilets.

“The facility will cater to long-distance buses, stage buses, taxis, and e-hailing services, ensuring greater convenience and a seamless travel experience for all.

“The Miri Sentral Bus Terminal reflects the collective efforts of the state government, the Ministry of Transport Sarawak, and Miri City Council to modernise the infrastructure, improve accessibilities, and strengthen connectivity,” Yii said.

He thus invites all members of the public, stakeholders, and the media to support and embrace the new hub, which is poised to play a vital role in the development of Miri’s transportation network.

“We look forward to welcoming commuters to the new Miri Sentral Bus Terminal starting January 18, 2025.”

For further enquiries on the new bus terminal, the public may contact the Parking Unit of Miri City Council via the general line 085-438940. — The Borneo Post