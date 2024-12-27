KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 27 — Today, Mohd Affendi Awang, 42, will become the first person in Terengganu to be publicly sentenced to six lashes for repeated khalwat offences.

As reported by Harian Metro (HM), with just a few hours left before the caning sentence at 3pm, the area around Masjid Al-Muktafi Billah Shah, the venue for the sentence, remains quiet.

According to HM, as of 11am, no access roads to the mosque were closed to traffic, and the public was still free to move within the mosque grounds.

Activities at the mosque continued as usual, including the Friday sermon, which was attended by around 120 congregants.

However, HM observed several mosque staff stationed outside the A’asim Hall, which has been designated as the location for the caning. Around 20 registration tables were set up outside the hall, and the area was cordoned off with barrier tape.

The Malay daily reported that several officials from the state Syariah High Court, along with police and prison officers, were inside the hall making final preparations.

The carpenter, who will face six public canings for repeated khalwat offences, is expected to be brought from Marang Prison before Friday prayers. Upon arrival, he will be placed in a designated area to perform the Friday prayers, under the supervision of prison officers and the police.

Police also previously stated that only 70 individuals would be allowed to witness the caning, and no telecommunication devices such as phones or video recorders would be permitted.