KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — A foreign female student was found dead after reportedly falling from the 33rd floor of an apartment in Kajang while attempting to exit through the window because the bathroom door was damaged yesterday.

The 19-year-old victim, also a student at a public university, was found lying in a pool of blood in the 12th-floor corridor by a member of the public, who then contacted the authorities, according to a report published in national daily Berita Harian today.

Kajang District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof said the authorities received a call about the incident at 6.34pm.

He stated that medical personnel who arrived at the scene confirmed the victim had died, and a police forensic team was also dispatched to the location to assist with the investigation.

“The victim is believed to have slipped from the 33rd floor while trying to exit through the bathroom window after the bathroom door was damaged. She then fell into the 12th-floor corridor of the apartment.

“An autopsy conducted at Serdang Hospital at 10am this morning found the cause of death to be multiple injuries resulting from a fall from a height,” he said in a statement.

Naazron added that the case has been classified as a sudden death (SDR), and anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to assist with further investigations.

“Information can be submitted to the nearest police station or by contacting the Chief of the Bandar Baru Bangi Police Station, ASP Mohd Nasri Tesnoh, at 017-7102042,” he said.