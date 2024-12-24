JOHOR BARU, Dec 24 — A lorry driver died, believed to have suffered a heart attack, in an accident involving four vehicles on Jalan Station in Johor Baru yesterday.

In a statement yesterday, Johor Baru Selatan District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said that the incident occurred around 1.30pm while the 30-year-old man was driving the lorry to deliver medical supplies in the city centre.

“Upon reaching the scene, the victim is suspected to have suffered a heart attack and lost control, causing the lorry to crash into a four-wheel drive and two parked cars on the right side of the road.

“The victim was confirmed dead at the scene. He did not sustain any other physical injuries,” he said.

Raub urged the public with information about the incident to assist in the investigation by contacting Investigating Officer Inspector Mohd Zulpaka Bambo at 014-8861791 or visiting the Johor Baru Selatan Traffic Police Station.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.