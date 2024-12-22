KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Police are seeking public assistance to locate a 15-year-old girl, Yap Xin Yuan who was reported missing after attending a lion dance training session at Batu 11 basketball court in Cheras at 10.30 pm on Thursday.

Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof, in a statement, said the authorities received a report about the incident from the victim’s family at 2.15 am yesterday.

“The teenager was reported to have gone for lion dance practice. After the session, she is said to have not returned home immediately, instead following a friend to an undisclosed location,” he said when contacted.

He added that the teenager is 155 cm tall, weighs 39 kg, has a slim build, wears braces, has long hair, and was dressed in a red lion dance costume.

Members of the public with any information are urged to come forward to any nearby police station or contact the Kajang district police headquarters at 03-89114222, or investigating officer Insp Muhammad Tasnim Mohamed Nor at 014-6209960. — Bernama