KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a severe continuous rain warning for several areas in Sarawak, Sabah, and Labuan until tomorrow.

In Sarawak, the warning covers Mukah, Bintulu, Miri (Subis, Beluru, Miri, and Marudi), and Limbang.

In Sabah, the affected areas include the interior districts of Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, and Beaufort, with the same warning applying to the Federal Territory of Labuan as well.

A second cautionary alert for continuous rain has also been issued for Sarawak, covering Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah (Tanjung Manis, Daro, Matu, and Dalat), and Kapit (Song and Kapit).

In Sabah, a similar cautionary alert for continuous rain has been issued for the Interior (Nabawan, Keningau, and Tambunan), the West Coast, Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran, and Sandakan), and Kudat.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, MetMalaysia director-general Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip announced that a low-pressure system had formed over the waters of Sarawak yesterday, with weather models indicating its intensity could potentially increase to a tropical depression within the next 24 to 48 hours.

He said the system is expected to move northward towards the central South China Sea, and at the same time, the ongoing monsoon surge is expected to persist until Dec 24.

“This condition could lead to continuous heavy rain, strong winds, and rough seas in Sarawak, the Federal Territory of Labuan, Sabah, and the South China Sea waters,” he said.

In light of this, he informed that MetMalaysia had updated the Continuous Rain Warning (Severe and Alert) effective until Dec 22, 2024, for the affected states, while the Strong Winds and Rough Seas Warning is in effect until Dec 24.

“MetMalaysia will continue to update the advice and warnings as the situation evolves,” he said.

The public is advised to regularly check the website www.met.gov.my and MetMalaysia’s official social media, as well as download the myCuaca app for the latest and most accurate information. — Bernama