KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Police have recorded the statement of blogger Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, better known as Papagomo, regarding his allegedly defamatory and insulting remarks against the Inspector-General of Police and the security forces.

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said Wan Muhammad Azri had his statement recorded at 3pm yesterday at the Setapak police station.

“A total of 37 questions were asked and the statement-taking process concluded at 4.05pm,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Razarudin said the case was being investigated under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, Sections 500 and 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He added that Wan Muhammad Azri’s statement was recorded following a police report filed regarding a video posted on his YouTube account on December 15.

At the 31:05 minute of the video, Wan Muhammad Azri allegedly made defamatory remarks that insulted Tan Sri Razarudin and the police force, while also linking Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, Razarudin confirmed that the police had recorded the statement of activist and graphic designer Fahmi Reza regarding a caricature that allegedly mocked the appointment of Tun Musa Aman as the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah.

He said the investigation was carried out by the Classified Crime Investigation Unit of the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department, with the process beginning at 8.15am today and concluding about an hour later.

Razarudin said the police had received a report from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) regarding a statement posted on the man’s Facebook yesterday.

“It is related to a caricature and a statement believed to have been uploaded to criticise, incite, and stir up hatred against him (Musa) and His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia,” he said.

He added that the caricature and statement appeared to touch on the 3R (race, religion, and royalty) issues, which could undermine the country’s security and harmony.

“The case is being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said. — Bernama