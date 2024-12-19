SHAH ALAM, Dec 19 — The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) has opened 141 investigation papers to address alleged offences committed by members of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH).

Its director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad said the investigations into previously arrested GISBH members have been finalised, and discussions with the syariah prosecution team are underway to determine the next steps.

“We are currently working with the syariah prosecution team, who have the authority to file charges or initiate prosecutions.

“Several processes involving the charge sheets are being finalised this week. Insya-Allah, if there is a case, we will proceed with the prosecutions as soon as possible,” he told reporters after announcing the examination results of JAIS-administered religious schools here today.

This comes as authorities ramp up efforts following the arrests of individuals suspected of being linked to the group.

Earlier, State Islamic Affairs and Cultural Innovation Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah, told the state assembly sitting that 138 GISBH members, comprising 41 men and 97 women, were arrested between Sept 22 and Nov 1.

The arrests led to charges under the Child Act 2001 (Act 611) for offences including child trafficking and exploitation, as well as under the Income Tax Act 1967.

Mohd Shahzihan further added that most cases under consideration involve Section 12(c) of the Selangor Syariah Criminal Enactment, with additional charges related to attempts at reviving deviant teachings also being weighed.

In another development, Mohd Shahzihan confirmed that JAIS is actively monitoring the rise of ‘swinger’ activities, a trend involving married couples swapping partners, adding that such practices have been on the department’s radar since the 1980s.

“Awareness campaigns are in full swing, including plans to deliver sermons addressing this issue to educate and warn those involved,” he said.

He added that such actions could lead to prosecution under the Selangor Syariah Criminal Enactment for offences such as pimping (acting as an intermediary for women to be exploited by others) or under Section 29 for close proximity offences.

The issue drew attention after ‘swinger’ gatherings were openly promoted on social media, leading to public outrage and demands for action. — Bernama