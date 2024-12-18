KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — A total of 103 investigation papers have been opened in connection with Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH) since the launch of Op Global on September 11.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed to Harian Metro today that 98 of these investigations were under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), including one under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) 2012.

The remainder are being investigated under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 (Amla) and other offences.

“Sixty-three investigation papers have been completed, with 22 individuals charged, while 41 cases were classified as no further action by the deputy public prosecutor,” he said in a statement to the national daily.

Razarudin also revealed that during the operation, 416 individuals were arrested, including 189 men and 227 women, most of whom were aged 18 and over.

Out of those arrested, 43 individuals have been charged with various offences, including 22 under Section 130 of the Penal Code.

Additionally, 168 people were granted police bail, while 201 were released without conditions.

Two individuals have been handed over to the Immigration Department for deportation, while two others were transferred to the Kedah State Islamic Affairs Department.

The police continue their surveillance and investigations, with further arrests expected if credible information or complaints are received.

When asked if GISBH’s activities in Malaysia had been fully dismantled, Razarudin said that GISBH remains an organised group that manipulates followers through ideology, faith distortion, and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals, particularly children and women.

He added that the group fosters extreme loyalty to its leader and its deviant teachings.

Efforts to dismantle GISBH’s operations require a sustained and coordinated approach, Razarudin noted, pointing to the government’s aggressive measures, including the formation of a task force led by the National Security Council (MKN) to ensure the group’s activities are fully disrupted.

These efforts include tackling both criminal and Shariah law violations, as well as rehabilitating the group’s members and rescuing victims.