KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The Freedom of Information (FOI) Bill will be tabled in Parliament next year, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a post on his Facebook page today, he said the proposed policy for the drafting of the Bill was discussed at the Special Cabinet Committee on National Governance (JKKTN) meeting yesterday.

“The meeting agreed that this Bill should be tabled in Parliament in 2025 to enhance transparency in the public service by ensuring individuals’ rights to access information under the jurisdiction of the government are guaranteed and protected by law,” he said.

Anwar added that the meeting also took note of the establishment of the Special Task Force for the Corruption Perception Index (CPI), chaired by the Chief Secretary to the Government.

He said this step was taken to improve the country’s image and perception regarding good governance in the public sector at the international level, particularly among foreign investors.

“The government determines to continuously strengthen the national governance agenda, enhance integrity, and combat corruption in line with the aspirations of Malaysia Madani,” he said. — Bernama