KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — The public whipping of a man convicted of khalwat (close proximity) in Terengganu has been rescheduled to December 27.

Terengganu executive councillor Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi confirmed that the decision to proceed followed the Terengganu shariah appeals court’s ruling on December 11, which upheld the shariah high court’s sentence.

“The punishment aims to serve as a deterrent,” Khalil said in a statement, as reported by Free Malaysia Today.

Mohd Affendi Awang, 42, will receive six strokes of the rotan at the Al-Muktafi Billah Shah mosque in Ladang, Kuala Terengganu, following Friday prayers.

The carpenter pleaded guilty to being in close proximity with a 52-year-old woman at a house in Kemaman on June 16.

This marks Affendi’s third khalwat offence. He was also fined RM4,000, or six months in jail if he fails to pay the fine.