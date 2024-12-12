KOTA KINABALU, Dec 12 — A new political party named Parti Impian Sabah has sprouted in Malaysia’s easternmost state that seeks to participate in the coming election due by December 2025.

Its president Michel Alok said the party manifesto is on transparency and being corruption-free and its immediate goal is to seek a two-term cap for whoever is elected to the state government.

“Additionally, when Parti Impian Sabah becomes the government, I will also amend the Sabah state constitution so that the position of chief minister will be limited to two terms, as will ministers and deputy ministers.

“Just as I am implementing this in Parti Impian Sabah, I will do the same in the Sabah State Assembly Constitution in the future. So, this is something unique,” he told reporters after the party’s first annual general meeting (AGM) here today.



He had previously said that the party will limit the term of office for its own leaders, including the post of president, deputy presidents and vice-presidents.

Parti Impian Sabah president Micel Alok speaks to reporters after its first AGM in Kota Kinabalu on December 12, 2024.

Parti Impian Sabah was founded last year and saw the appointment of its supreme council members.

Alok said the party manifesto is expected to be launched early next year.

Alok said that all Parti Impian Sabah supreme council members can also be distinguished from other political parties in the state by their willingness to take the corruption-free pledge.

Stressing on its emphasis on inclusivity, Alok said that the party has 11 vice-presidents who represented the different races in Sabah.

Asked about its stand on state rights, Alok said that negotiation between the state and federal government was unnecessary as it was already clearly outlined in the Malaysian Agreement 1963.

“The rights are enshrined in the constitution and should not require negotiation. It doesn’t need to be claimed because it is already in the constitution.

“This issue should be taken to court, not just negotiated,” he said.

Parti Impian Sabah members believe their willingness to take a corruption-free pledge makes them stand out from existing parties in Sabah.

The party claims to have around 70,000 members across 30 divisions currently, and has expressed hopes of contesting all 73 state seats in the next election.

“With the official launch of the party today, we want to send a message that we are ready to provide a tough fight in the upcoming state election, and will restore the rights of the state of Sabah that have been lost to,” he said.