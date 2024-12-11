KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The government does not plan to introduce a new act on religious harmony, Deputy National Unity Minister Saraswathy Kandasami told the Dewan Rakyat today.

She said existing laws were sufficient to safeguard racial and religious unity in the country.

According to a report by New Straits Times, Saraswathy highlighted that current legislation such as Subsection 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 addresses sedition, while Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 deals with the misuse of network facilities or services.

“Anyone who intentionally commits any act, incites, or makes any statement that will undermine racial and religious unity can be investigated and prosecuted,” she said.

She added that the Penal Code also includes Section 295 for offences involving the defiling or desecrating of places of worship to insult a religion, as well as Sections 298 and 298A, which cover actions that hurt the religious feelings of others.

Saraswathy emphasised that the Federal Constitution guarantees equality before the law and fair protection for all individuals.

She was responding to a question from RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong), who asked if the government intended to draft a religious harmony act to address religious polemics in Malaysia.

Saraswathy said it would be more effective to enhance the enforcement of existing laws instead of introducing new legislation.

“However, if the situation calls for it, the existing laws could be reviewed to curb certain types of speeches, statements or provocative actions that could cause division within the society,” she added.