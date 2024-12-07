JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 7 — A founder of Pusat Jagaan Tenang Bersama Qadar (TBQ Amal), a welfare home, yesterday withdrew a police report lodged earlier in the day over the alleged assault of a resident by a teacher at a school here.

Herman Sudil said the decision was made following two discussions with the involved parties.

“On Thursday, a meeting was held involving the headmaster, the teacher, and the school’s management at the police station. After a thorough discussion and considering the interests of all parties, we agreed to withdraw the police report.

“Today, representatives from the Johor Bahru District Education Office, the Johor Education Department, the Johor Bahru Selatan District Police Headquarters and the school met with TBQ Amal,” he said, adding that TBQ Amal apologised for the misunderstanding.

“Thank you to all parties for the support and concern in ensuring the students’ welfare continues to be protected,” he said in a statement.

Earlier, the Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief ACP Raub Selamat said they had received a report regarding a 10-year-old student allegedly assaulted by a school teacher, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

Previously, a Facebook account owner claimed in a post that the student was slapped, punched and had his hair pulled before he was dragged to the school office by the teacher.

The post went viral and sparked public outrage, with many demanding that necessary action be taken. — Bernama