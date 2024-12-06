KUANTAN, Dec 6 — Police are seeking public assistance to locate a woman reported missing last Saturday (Nov 30) in Karak, Bentong.

Bentong District Police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said a report regarding the disappearance of S. Thilagawathy was lodged by her husband at 10.18 pm on the same day she went missing.

He said the woman was last seen at Taman Seri Makmur, Karak, wearing a red Punjabi top and black pants.

"Thilagawathy has a fair complexion, stands approximately 165 centimetres tall, and has a stocky build, weighing 80 kilogrammes," he said in a statement last night.

Zaiham urged those with any information to come forward to the nearest police station or contact the Bentong District Police Headquarters' control centre at 09-2231999. — Bernama