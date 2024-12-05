KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — The three policemen, believed to be involved in misconduct for visiting entertainment outlets in Golok, Thailand, will be transferred, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said that the policemen, aged between 26 and 32 and holding the ranks of sergeant major, corporal, and lance corporal, were under investigation by the Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK).

Razarudin added that one of them had already been transferred from the Integrity and Standard Compliance Division in Pasir Mas to the Kelantan IPK, while the other two, attached to the Tanah Merah district police headquarters, would be transferred out of the Kelantan police contingent.

“On Nov 10, JIPS at the Kelantan IPK received several images and videos showing police personnel suspected of visiting and socialising at an entertainment outlet in Golok.

“It is believed that they have been visiting these venues since early this year,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Razarudin added that the policemen were believed to have entered Golok using an illegal entry point and were linked to illegal moneylenders.

He said that the JIPS investigation was ongoing, and the findings would be submitted to the Kelantan Police Disciplinary Authority for further action. — Bernama