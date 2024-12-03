KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS) has deployed over 400 volunteers to serve at 150 temporary relief centres nationwide under its flood emergency plan that has been activated since Nov 28.

It said that the volunteers are involved in providing hot meals, psychosocial support and promoting hygiene, as well as sending flood situation updates to the MRCS National Headquarters for follow-up actions.

“The operation to evacuate victims is ongoing and they are being placed in relief centres using MRCS assets such as boats and four-wheel-drive vehicles, which had been stationed in high-risk areas in advance,” it said in a statement today.

According to MRCS, it had prepared 5,000 food packs in collaboration with Nestle Malaysia, and 3,010 of them have been distributed to flood victims in Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan.

MRCS is also working closely with government agencies, local authorities and communities to ensure aid reaches those most in need, especially vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and people with disabilities.

The 2024 Flood Emergency Fund has also been activated and the money raised will be used for post-flood operations, including cleaning efforts, the provision and repair of clean water sources and the necessary logistical support. — Bernama