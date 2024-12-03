KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) expects the monsoon surge to occur from December 8-14 in the eastern part of the peninsula.

It posted on the X platform that the situation has the potential to cause continuous rain in the area during that period.

The statement also said that based on analysis of weather models, the concentration of wind is expected to occur in Kelantan and Terengganu from Tuesday evening (December 3) until the early morning of Wednesday (December 4).

“This situation has the potential to produce thunderstorms and heavy rain during that period,” it added.

As such, MetMalaysia advised the public to always refer to the www.met.gov.my website and MetMalaysia’s official social media platforms as well as download the myCuaca application for the latest and verified information. — Bernama