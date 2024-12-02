IPOH, Dec 2 — The High Court here was today told that Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohd Nazri Abdul Razak did not get out of his car immediately after the road crash in which student Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd Zamrie was killed.

A teacher at Sekolah Menengah Jelapang Jaya, Azura Yusoff, 50, said the police officer only got down a few seconds later to walk towards the scene of the collision.

She said she was on her way to pick up her 15-year-old daughter from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Jati and arrived at the school grounds at 11.35am on December 15, 2023.

The 16th prosecution witness said she parked her car behind a red Proton Saga near the main gate outside the school to wait for her daughter.

“While I was in the car I heard a loud bang. I saw a car hit a motorcycle and the car’s right front and rear tyres ran over the motorcycle rider between the stomach and the chest,” she said.

Azura said she was shocked to see the Perodua Ativa car collided with the motorcycle in front of the red Proton Saga car and honked her car when the (Perodua Ativa) driver did not get out of the car immediately after the collision.

“A few seconds later, I saw the driver come out and walk towards the place of the collision. I can identify the driver. He was wearing a white T-shirt and black knee-length pants.

“I was not sure what he did at the scene of the collision because I did not get out of my car,” she said when reading out her witness statement before High Court Judge Datuk Bhupindar Singh Gucharan Singh Preet here today.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Shafiq Shamsul Kamar, 26, who is the 17th prosecution witness and owner of the motorcycle involved in the collision, told the court that the motorcycle, with its road tax and insurance not renewed since September 2023, was given to Muhammad Zaharif Affendi to be repaired.

When cross-examined by lawyer Aiman Hakim Kamaruzzaman, representing Mohd Nazri, the technician told the court that he was not sure whether Muhammad Zaharif Affendi had the skills to repair motorcycles.

Another prosecution witness, who is the technician’s younger brother, said he handed over the motorcycle to Muhammad Zaharif Affendi, who was good at modifying motorcycles, to make some modifications to it.

“The day before the incident, I met Zaharif at his house and Zaharif asked me if he could change the motorcycle exhaust and I agreed to it,” he said, and also told the court that the brakes and rear lights on the motorcycle had been repaired before the collision.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Afzainizam Abdul Aziz, Nasrul Hadi Abdul Ghani, V. Suloshani and Low Qin while lawyers M. Athimulan and Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid also represented Mohd Nazri.

The hearing continues tomorrow. — Bernama