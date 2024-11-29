SHAH ALAM, Nov 29 — New Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin today insisted the party will grow stronger than before, when opening its first annual general meeting after a contentious poll.

Hamzah also rubbished the talk of divisiveness in the party, insisting that Bersatu’s just-concluded election was peaceful.

“Who says we are divided? Alhamdulillah, there is no division among us.

“This party that we cherish has successfully conducted its party elections peacefully and harmoniously. Although there may be some talk here and there, inshallah, we will grow stronger moving forward,” he said in speech when officiating the Bersatu wings’ assembly here at the Ideal Convention Centre.

In a press conference later, Hamzah said the issue of rivalry among party members ended as soon as the recent election concluded.

“Not at all. Yesterday, we had a meeting, and everyone was happy. We even hugged each other, including those who didn’t win. This shows that it’s normal during party elections.

“In an election, candidates will naturally showcase their strengths. That’s just how it is. But it doesn’t mean there’s division; this issue doesn’t arise.

“We remain united. People always tend to view things negatively,” he said.

The new leadership line-up has garnered a mixed reception among Bersatu’s grassroots leaders after the party polls ended.

Reports have emerged of Hassan Rasid, head of the Tenggara division in Johor, resigning from the party along with 30 others, including 15 division committee members.

Hassan cited dissatisfaction with the party’s leadership, accusing it of poor management and a lack of transparency.