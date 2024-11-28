KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 –– The number of flood victims, especially in the East Coast states of Kelantan and Terengganu, rose sharply this morning.

In Kelantan, the number of flood victims has surged to 29,023 compared to 21,568 who were housed in temporary relief centres (PPS) as of 8pm last night.

According to the Disaster Info Portal of the Social Welfare Department, Pasir Mas recorded the highest number of evacuees with 11,698 people in 40 PPS, followed by Tanah Merah with 3,224 (22 PPS), and Kuala Krai with 2,826 in 25 PPS.

Other affected areas include Pasir Puteh with 2,757 victims in 16 PPS, Tumpat with 2,405 (seven PPS), Kota Bharu 2,157 (17 PPS), Bachok 1,433( six PPS), Machang 1,750 (12 PPS), and Jeli with 773 evacuees in six PPS.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Terengganu has also worsened, with the number of evacuees increasing to 8,215 compared to 3,768 as of 8pm yesterday.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that the worst-hit district, Besut, recorded 3,205 victims from 838 families sheltered at 51 PPS, while Hulu Terengganu recorded 2,039 victims (713 families) in 32 PPS.

In Setiu, 2,022 victims (577 families) are at 28 PPS, Kemaman has 503 victims (141 families) in 14 PPS, Dungun reports 344 victims (102 families) in five PPS, and Marang has 102 victims (27 families) in two PPS.

Water levels at 13 river stations across the state have exceeded the danger level, including Sungai Setiu at Kampung Besut, Setiu; Sungai Besut at Jambatan Jerteh, Besut; Sungai Dungun at Kuala Jengai, Dungun; Sungai Berang at Kampung Menerong, Hulu Terengganu; and Sungai Kemaman at Jambatan Air Putih, Kemaman.

In the north of the peninsula, Kedah has also recorded an increase in flood victims, with 569 evacuees from 197 families as of 8 am.compared to 52 from 16 families last night.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) Deputy Director Mejar (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said all the victims from the Kubang Pasu and Sik districts are currently housed in seven PPS.

“Five new PPS have been opened in Kubang Pasu, bringing the total to six PPS in the district. They are include Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Changlun, SMK Binjai, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Felda Batu 8, SK Sultan Ahmad Tajuddin, SK Malau, and Dewan PPK Lubuk Batu, which accommodate 535 victims from 184 families.

“Meanwhile, in Sik, 34 victims from 13 families are housed at Dewan KEDA Kota Aur, which has been open since yesterday,” he said in a statement today.

In Perlis, the number of flood victims has also increased to 243 from 69 families, compared to 149 from 43 families last night.

Perlis APM Director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud said the number of flood victims in Arau stands at 121, currently housed at PPS SK Guar Nangka and PPS SK Arau, with 71 and 50 people respectively.

In Perak, the number of flood victims remains at 20 from seven families housed at PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Haji Parit Aman in Kerian as of 8am today.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said the victims were residents from the affected areas of Kampung Parit Ali Kalang and Kampung Parit Air Itam 2 in the district.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage reported that the water level at Sungai Rui, at Jambatan Jalan Raya Perak (RHN) in Hulu Perak, is at he danger level of 166.02 metres.

Similarly, in Johor, the number of flood victims remains at 28 people from eight families housed at PPS Balai Raya Batu Badak, according to State Disaster Management Committee hairman Tan Sri Dr. Azmi Rohani.

In a statement, he said as of this morning, two rivers are at warning levels: Sungai Tiram at Kampung Bukit Dagang, Johor Baru, and Sungai Paya Dato, Mersing.