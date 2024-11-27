KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Being a multicultural nation, Malaysia has a lot of festive celebrations that are officially recognised by the government and are translated into public holidays.

For next year, there are a total of eight long weekends.

So if you’ve been looking for suitable dates for a get-together or celebration with family and friends or planning a me-time break, here’s your chance to get in early to secure the spot without dipping into your annual leave.

Here are the dates you will want to circle in your personal calendar for 2025:

Hari Raya Puasa: March 29 – April 1 (Saturday to Tuesday) Good Friday: April 18 – April 20 (Friday to Sunday)(Only for Sabah and Sarawak)Wesak Day: May 10 – May 12 (Saturday to Monday)Agong’s Birthday: May 31 – June 2 (Saturday to Monday)Awal Muharram (Islamic New Year): June 27 – June 29 (Friday to Sunday)(Kedah also has June 29 off)National Day: August 30 – September 1 (Saturday to Monday)(September 1 is a holiday for all peninsula states except Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu; Johor also observes this holiday)Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday: September 5 – September 7 (Friday to Sunday)(Kedah also has September 7 off)Deepavali: October 18 – October 20 (Saturday to Monday)(October 20 is a holiday for all states except Sarawak)

To make the most of your time off, consider using a few days of annual leave to create seven additional long weekends:

New Year’s Day: January 1 – January 5 (Wednesday to Sunday)(Take leave on January 2 and January 3)(January 1 is a holiday in all states except Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Perlis, and Terengganu)Chinese New Year: January 29 – February 2 (Wednesday to Sunday)(Take leave on January 31)Thaipusam: February 8 – February 11 (Saturday to Tuesday)(Take leave on February 10)(Only for Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Johor, Negeri Sembilan, Perak, Penang, and Selangor)Nuzul Al-Quran (Revelation of the Quran, *tentative): March 15 – March 18 (Saturday to Tuesday)(Take leave on March 17)(March 18 is a holiday in all states except Johor, Kedah, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Sabah, and Sarawak)Labour Day: May 1 – May 4 (Thursday to Sunday)(Take leave on May 2)Malaysia Day: September 13 – September 16 (Saturday to Tuesday)(Take leave on September 15)Christmas: December 25 – December 28 (Thursday to Sunday)(Take leave on December 29)(Sabah residents also enjoy Christmas Eve, December 24 off)

Perhaps you want to go hiking and want extra time to recover from the muscle fatigue. — Picture by K.E. Ooi

In addition to the national public holidays, residents and workers in these states and federal territories can look forward to their own unique holidays — whether you’re taking extra leave or not:

1. Negeri SembilanYDPB Negeri Sembilan’s Birthday: January 11 to January 14 (Saturday to Tuesday)(Take leave on Monday, January 13)Isra and Mi’raj: January 27 (Monday)

2. JohorAwal Ramadan: March 2 (Sunday) Sultan of Johor’s Birthday: March 23 (Sunday) National Day: August 31 (Sunday) Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday: September 7 (Sunday)(Johor also observes both Saturday and Sunday as holidays for applicable dates)

3. KedahIsra and Mi’raj: January 27 (Monday) Awal Ramadan: March 2 (Sunday) Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday: September 7 (Sunday)Sultan of Kedah’s Birthday: June 15 (Sunday) Hari Raya Haji: June 7 to June 8 (Saturday and Sunday) National Day: August 31 (Sunday)

4. Federal Territories (Kuala Lumpur, Labuan, and Putrajaya)Federal Territory Day: February 1 (Saturday) Harvest Festival (Labuan): May 30 to May 31 (Friday and Saturday)

5. MelakaAwal Ramadan: March 2 to March 3 (Sunday and Monday) Declaration of Melaka as a Historical City: February 20 (Thursday) Melaka Governor’s Birthday: August 24 to August 25 (Sunday and Monday)

6. KelantanArafat Day: June 6 (Friday) Hari Raya Haji: June 7 to June 8 (Saturday and Sunday) National Day: August 31 (Sunday) Sultan of Kelantan’s Birthday: September 29 (Monday)

7. PenangGeorge Town World Heritage City Day: July 7 (Monday) Penang Governor’s Birthday: July 12 (Saturday)

8. PahangHari Hol Pahang: May 22 to May 25 (Thursday to Sunday) (Take leave on Friday, May 23) Sultan of Pahang’s Birthday: July 30 (Wednesday)

9. PerakSultan of Perak’s Birthday: November 7 (Friday)

10. PerlisIsra and Mi’raj: January 27 (Monday) Raja of Perlis’ Birthday: May 17 (Saturday) Hari Raya Haji: June 7 to June 8 (Saturday and Sunday)

11. SabahGood Friday: April 18 (Friday) Harvest Festival (Labuan): May 30 to May 31 (Friday and Saturday) Sabah Governor’s Birthday: October 4 (Saturday) Christmas: December 24 to December 28 (Wednesday to Sunday) (Take leave on Friday, December 26)

12. SarawakGood Friday: April 18 (Friday) Hari Gawai: June 1 to June 3 (Sunday to Tuesday) Agong’s Birthday Holiday: June 3 (Tuesday) Sarawak Day: July 22 (Tuesday) Sarawak Governor’s Birthday: October 11 (Saturday) Christmas: December 24 to December 28 (Wednesday to Sunday) (Take leave on Friday, December 26)

13. SelangorSultan of Selangor’s Birthday: December 11 to December 14 (Thursday to Sunday) (Take leave on Friday, December 12)

14. TerengganuIsra and Mi’raj: January 27 (Monday) Installation of Sultan Terengganu: March 4 (Tuesday)Arafat Day: June 6 (Friday) Hari Raya Haji: June 7 to June 8 (Saturday and Sunday) National Day: August 31 (Sunday) Sultan of Terengganu’s Birthday: April 26 to April 27 (Saturday and Sunday)