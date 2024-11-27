KUALA LUMPUR, 27 Nov — Five cadet officers at the National Defence University of Malaysia (UPNM) have been expelled from the Military Training Academy (ALK) and dismissed from the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) following their involvement in bullying incidents.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed in a statement today that the officers will also be required to repay the government for the expenses incurred during their time at the university.

Defence Minister Khaled Nordin stated that the decision was made during the Malaysian Armed Forces Council meeting yesterday, emphasising that the measures are separate from any further actions that may be taken by UPNM or the Attorney General’s Chambers.

The first case involved Amirul Iskandar Ahmad Norhanizan, who was found to have burned a fellow cadet with a hot iron. Amirul Iskandar’s appointment has been revoked, and he will be required to pay RM44,600.20 in compensation to the government.

The second case, which came to light after a report from a UPNM lecturer, involved three cadets — Izzat Izuddin Mohammad Arif, Muhammad Hidayat Haqimi Mohd Yuslan, and Ku Muhammad Irfan Ku Zaimi — who violated ALK’s regulations by inflicting physical and emotional abuse on a fellow cadet officer. They have been ordered to pay compensation of RM48,452.75, RM19,481.70, and RM44,600.20, respectively.

The final case involved Ammar Hafiy Muhammad Habib, who caused soft tissue injuries to a fellow cadet’s lower back. He is required to pay RM32,115.95 in compensation.

Khaled Nordin reiterated that the Ministry of Defence has a zero-tolerance stance towards any form of abuse within military institutions.

“The Ministry is committed to strengthening preventive measures to avoid such incidents in the future,” he said, adding that the ministry will continue to take firm and immediate action against anyone found violating military ethics and regulations.