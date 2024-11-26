KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 –– The final phase of construction for the first Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) is scheduled for completion by the end of this year and is proceeding according to the timeline outlined in the contract.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin stated that the current progress status of the LCS procurement encompasses design, construction, equipment, and testing elements, according to a report in Berita Harian today.

As of August 25, progress stood at 69.58 per cent, slightly ahead of the planned 69.50 per cent, with a positive variance of 0.08 per cent.

“According to the milestones specified in the signed contract, the final phase of the first LCS will be completed by the end of 2024 before undergoing tests such as the Harbour Acceptance Test (HAT) and Sea Acceptance Trial (SAT) by the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) over a period of two years.

“The second LCS is expected to enter the water and subsequently undergo HAT and SAT by mid-2025,” he said in a written reply published on the Parliament website today.

He was responding to a question from Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman (PN-Sik), who inquired about the government’s plans to expedite the construction of LCS vessels to address growing external threats in Malaysia’s economic zones and islands in the South China Sea.

The Defence Ministry, Khaled added, remains committed to upholding its responsibilities to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty.

“The ministry will also ensure that the readiness of its assets is at an optimal level to address any security threats in national waters, particularly in the South China Sea,” he said.