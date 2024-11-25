GEORGE TOWN, Nov 25 — The Penang state government does not plan to increase allocations for the Opposition state assemblymen, said Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the state is already allocating RM60,000 per year to each Opposition assemblyman for 2024 and the same sum will be allocated next year.

“The state does not plan to increase the allocations for the Opposition assemblymen as the state has appointed its coordinating officer for each of the constituency under the Opposition,” he said when replying to an oral question by Zulkefli Bakar (Bersatu-Penanti) at the state legislative assembly today.

As for the backbenchers, Chow said a total RM500,000 was allocated for each assemblyman while RM100,000 was allocated for each coordinating officer last year.

Azmi Alang (Bersatu-Telok Ayer Tawar) interjected that if the state really cared for the people, it should not give less allocation to the Opposition as these funds were needed for the people.

“Why is the state being cruel to the Opposition by not giving more allocations,” he asked.

Chow replied that when he was an Opposition elected representative back in the 1990s, the government of the day was also “cruel” to him.

“I am the only surviving elected representative since the 1990s, at that time, they were cruel to us, they did not give us, in the Opposition, a single cent,” he said.

He added that when the Pakatan Harapan took over the state administration in 2008, they decided to allocate a little funds to the Opposition.

“If we were to give equal sum of allocation to the Opposition, our supporters will question us, so it has to be different,” he said.

He added that there are several channels and government agencies for the Opposition to apply for allocations based on the needs of the people and constituents.

Zulkefli Bakar (Bersatu-Penanti) then asked if the state would consider reviewing the allowances of the elected representatives.

“If the allowance for assemblymen is reviewed, it can be used for the people’s benefit,” he said.

Chow said a review on the elected representatives’ allowances are conducted every 10 to 15 years.

“It has been 10 years since the last review, maybe it is now almost time to review it, but not yet, it can only be looked into if there is an urgent need to do so,” he said.

He said it will also depend on the federal government and if there is a review by the federal government, maybe the state will follow suit.