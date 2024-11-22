KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Malaysian law enforcement has not received verified information that fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low is in Myanmar, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, the lawyer of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, made the claim during a forum on the 1MDB corruption scandal earlier this week.

Today, Free Malaysia Today reported Razarudin as saying the Royal Malaysia Police and its Myanmar counterpart regularly exchange of information as part of Aseanapol.

“So far, we have no information about this, and Myanmar has not given us any information,” he was quoted as saying.

Razarudin clarified that despite various claims, there was not credible information regarding the whereabouts of Jho Low.

Shafee based his claim on the testimony of former 1MDB lawyer Jasmine Loo, who previously said Low had helped her enter Myanmar informally.

Loo is a key witness in criminal trials against Najib as well as civil cases 1MDB has filed to recover billions of ringgit from the ex-prime minister and members of his family.