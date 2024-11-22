KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — A 37-year-old man from Marang was burned on his face and hand when an air-conditioner switch exploded due to an electrical short.

According to the New Straits Times, Marang district police chief Superintendent Mohd Sufian Redzuan said the victim had just returned from work before the accident.

“We are in the process of recording the victim's statement,” he was quoted as saying.

The man, who was alone during the explosion, is now receiving treatment at Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah in Kuala Terengganu.

His wife, Norlimasaida Jusoh, 38, said she learned of the accident through photos and a message sent by her brother-in-law.

The explosion caused severe damage to the couple’s home, including structural cracks and a collapsed ceiling.

Neighbor Amira Husni Talib, 35, described hearing a loud explosion while at home with her sons before discovering Noor Izwan injured.

The blast also caused cracks in Amira’s ceiling, leaving her and her family deeply shaken by the incident.