KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The 10-year-old girl, confirmed to be brain dead following a fall from her bicycle in an accident in Kuang last Thursday, died at 10 am yesterday at Sungai Buloh Hospital near here.

Sungai Buloh district police chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said they received a report of the victim’s death from her family at 2.11 pm.

“The hospital confirmed the victim’s death at 10 am, and the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Hafiz said that the victim was believed to have fallen after her trousers became caught in the bicycle chain.

He said this was based on statements from five witnesses, two of whom rushed to help the victim after seeing her fall onto the road.

Mohd Hafiz stated that an inspection of the victim’s bicycle found no evidence of a collision with another vehicle.

“The findings also match the tear marks and bicycle chain lubricant found on the trousers worn by the victim during the incident.

“The victim was on her way home from a sundry shop about 200 meters from a school on Jalan Stesen Kuang when the incident occurred,” he said. — Bernama