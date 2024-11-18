KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — A 10-year-old girl is in critical condition following a hit-and-run accident in Kuang, Selangor, on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred around 6.30pm when the victim was riding her bicycle near Jalan Kuang and was struck by a vehicle.

“Leaving the scene after hitting (crashing into) a child is extremely irresponsible. We must find the driver,” Sungai Buloh police said in a Facebook post.

Police urged anyone who was in the area between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on that day to review dashcam footage for possible evidence of the accident.

The driver involved fled the scene without offering assistance.

Eyewitnesses reported that the vehicle was a dark-coloured sedan, but its make and model remain unidentified.

The victim was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, where she remains on life support due to severe injuries sustained in the collision, according to a report by China Press.

The public is encouraged to report any leads to the nearest police station or contact the Selangor Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department directly.

The investigation is ongoing, and police will provide further updates as more information becomes available.