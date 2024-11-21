GEORGE TOWN, Nov 21 — Penang must continue developing a highly skilled and future-ready workforce to meet new challenges and remain a global hub for manufacturing and technology, said Chow Kon Yeow.

The Penang chief minister said the state had contributed significantly to Malaysia’s industrial growth over the past 52 years.

He said Penang’s transformation into a global hub was a testament to its adaptability and ability to attract substantial foreign investments and foster reinvestments.

“However, as global dynamics evolve — driven by geopolitical changes, trade barriers and rapid advancements in technologies like artificial intelligence — Penang must rise to meet new challenges,” he said in a press conference on the upcoming Penang International Science Fair (PISF) 2024 today.

He said Penang cannot rely solely on its past successes if it wants to remain competitive.

“Penang must embrace higher-value activities such as integrated circuit (IC) design, technology development and groundbreaking product innovations,” he said.

He said enabling this transition requires a highly skilled and future-ready workforce in Penang.

Penang has to continue developing highly skilled and future ready workforce to meet new challenges and remain a global hub for manufacturing and technology, said Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

The Penang state government has taken steps towards this through initiatives such as the Chip Design Academy under the Penang STEM Talent Blueprint.

“These programmes aim to cultivate a new generation of engineers and technical professionals,” he said.

However, he said that strong STEM foundations at the primary and secondary education levels are also crucial.

“In this regard, I commend the Penang Science Cluster (PSC) for its exemplary efforts in promoting STEM education,” he said.

Among the programmes introduced by PSC are Coding for All, Project Ignite and Girls in STEM.

“Beyond traditional methods, PSC’s initiatives now integrate cutting-edge fields like machine learning and generative AI,” he said.

He said the upcoming PISF on November 30 and December 1 at SPICE Arena is another step toward promoting STEM education among students.

“With an anticipated 40,000 to 60,000 attendees, the fair will host over 30,000 hands-on workshop slots with 53 types of workshops, cutting-edge industry exhibits and dynamic competitions,” he said.

He said the fair is supported by 71 companies, organisations and institutions.

“For many students, PISF is where curiosity transforms into inspiration, igniting a lifelong passion for science and technology,” he said.