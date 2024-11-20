JOHOR BARU, Nov 20 — Johor’s Budget 2025, set to be presented tomorrow with the theme ‘Maju Johor, Rakyat Sejahtera’, will focus on six key pillars of the ‘Agenda Maju Johor’, Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said.

He said the Budget will address vital aspects such as economic development, education, healthcare, affordable housing and infrastructure, as well as efforts to strengthen religious values and ensure a competitive future for youths.

“This presentation is not just a Budget, but a plan and implementation of initiatives aimed at creating a brighter future.

“Every initiative is designed to ensure that no Bangsa Johor is left behind,” he said in a Facebook post.

The tabling of the Budget can be viewed live on his official Facebook page at 9.30am. — Bernama