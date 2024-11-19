PUTRAJAYA, Nov 19 — The monsoon surge currently causing continuous heavy rain in the eastern and southern regions of Peninsular Malaysia is expected to continue until the end of November, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MET Malaysia) said in a statement today.

Its director-general Datuk Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said weather forecast analysis indicates that the monsoon surge is likely to intensify between November 27 and December 1, potentially leading to very heavy and prolonged rainfall in the eastern parts of the peninsula.

He added that MET Malaysia is closely monitoring weather conditions and will issue updates on continuous rain warnings if the situation deteriorates.

The public is urged to stay alert and keep updated through MET Malaysia’s official channels, including its website at www.met.gov.my, the MyCuaca mobile app, and its official social media platforms. — Bernama