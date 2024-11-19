KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Police have arrested a man believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that killed a girl and injured her parents on the Bukit Jalil Highway here last Friday.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) head ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said in a statement today that the 31-year-old driver was arrested at the Kuala Lumpur JSPT.

He said that in the 9.50 pm incident, the victim and her parents fell onto the road after the Honda Beat motorcycle they were riding was hit by the suspect’s car.

“All three victims were sent to the hospital by the public, but the seven-year-old girl passed away while receiving treatment.

“The investigation paper will be referred to the State Prosecution Office soon to obtain instructions for charges under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said.

A 28-second video recording of the incident from a car’s dashboard camera went viral on Facebook, with a caption claiming that the suspect’s car stopped before it drove off.

The recording showed a BMW 5 Series car driving at high speed, colliding with the motorcycle before stopping some distance from the scene. — Bernama