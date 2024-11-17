KLANG, November 17 — A DAP leader has today implored his party to not sideline its grassroot support, lest it suffers the same fate as the US Democratic party that roundly lost the US elections.

Outgoing DAP Socialist Youth chief Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen said the groups traditionally supportive of the Democrats did not vote during the elections, contributing significantly to a lower turnout and subsequently delivered the Republicans their victory.

While the cause of the drop-off was multifactorial, some critics have attributed it to the Democrats campaign’s attempt to appeal and pander to Republican crossover voters while neglecting its own core supporters.

“The Democrats took for granted their (support) base during the elections. This serves as a lesson and a reminder that our grassroots supports should never be taken lightly.

“If we do not instil confidence in their hearts, we will lose our support in the blink of an eye,” he told delegates during his speech at the DAPSY National Congress 2024 here at Centro Mall.

Yii said DAPSY must advocate for issues that resonate, in order to foster confidence in people from different backgrounds, including their own base, that the party was working towards important reforms.

He also called on DAPSY delegates to not emulate other youth leaders who resort to demagoguery and incitement.

“Even if we fight back, we should not strive o become like them. There are fence sitters and they are disgusted with toxic politics.

“While imperfect, the unity government must persevere as it is the best government for Malaysia at this moment,” the Bandar Kuching MP said.

Yii was succeeded by Pasir Bedamar assemblyman Woo Kah Leong — who won uncontested — as national DAPSY chief for the term 2024-2027.