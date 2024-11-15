LIMA, Nov 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will participate in the Apec Leaders’ Informal Dialogue and deliver an intervention on the penultimate day of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW).

In addition, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba, and Hong Kong’s Chief Executive, John Lee Ka-Chiu. Both meetings are scheduled to take place at the Lima Convention Centre.

Anwar, also finance minister, will engage with business delegates today. His day will conclude with attendance at the Economic Leaders’ Gala Dinner at the Government Palace on Friday.

Peru, located in western South America, is bordered by Ecuador and Colombia to the north and Brazil to the east.

Lima, the Peruvian capital with a population of 11.36 million, is hosting the Apec meetings for the third time, following events in 2008 and 2016.

Apec is an intergovernmental forum for 21 member economies in the Pacific Rim, promoting free trade across the Asia-Pacific region.

It represents nearly 40 per cent of the world’s population, almost half of global trade, and over 60 per cent of the global economy.

Malaysia is one of the 12 founding members of Apec. — Bernama