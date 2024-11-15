LIMA, Nov 15 — In a world increasingly dominated by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital technologies, the Malaysian government also recognises that bridging the digital divide is crucial for equitable development across all segments of society.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said, while acknowledging Malaysia’s ability to attract huge investment in these areas, the government is also aware of the challenge of ensuring that its emerging economy remains competitive, equitable, and sustainable.

“If you want to ensure that an emerging economy succeeds, remains competitive, and sustainable, then it has to be through a quantum leap. And AI is the answer for that, for the matter of digital transformation.

“But there are also concerns that needs to be addressed. First, the digital divide. We can’t talk about the modern economy without trust, humanity, justice and democratisation of access,” he said at the APEC CEO Summit in a session titled, “Opportunities and Challenges in the AI Revolution”, here Thursday.

Other panellists in the session were Microsoft vice-president of Data & AI, Zia Mansoor, Vobile chief executive officer Yangbin Wang, and Google vice-president, government affairs & public policy, Karan Bhatia.

Also present at the session were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and International Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

The event that took place at the Grand National Theatre of Peru was moderated by APEC Business Council (ABAC) Canada member, Jan De Silva.

Hence, while Malaysia has made significant strides in building its digital infrastructure, further investments are necessary to ensure that all citizens have access to the tools and resources that will allow them to thrive in the digital age.

This requires a concerted effort to bring connectivity to remote areas, build digital literacy, and create opportunities for all Malaysians, regardless of their geographic location, said Anwar, who is also the finance minister.

“All opportunities provided to urban areas must also be available to rural and heartland communities. It requires additional infrastructure investments and I don’t think we can avoid that,” he said.

Besides the infrastructure, which is more of a hardware in the ecosystem, the software part of it must be given equal priority, Anwar pointed out.

“We have Islam as the majority of the population, we have Christians, Buddhists, Hindus and many others, so we must ensure that digital technologies align with the nation’s values of humanity, justice, and ethics.

“Therefore, Anwar highlighted that the issue of data protection, the input that we provide or place into AI is pertinent,” said the prime minister.

This includes safeguarding against biases in AI algorithms, ensuring transparency, and protecting citizens’ privacy, he stressed.

Hence, to ensure that AI technologies are developed and used responsibly, Malaysia seeks to develop a balanced approach that promotes innovation while safeguarding human dignity and ethical principles.

He said while the West, particularly the United States and Europe, has been at the forefront of AI development, Malaysia is committed to ensuring that it can remain competitive without being overly reliant on any one region.

This means adopting a neutral stance in choosing the best technologies and solutions, whether they come from the United States, China, Europe, or other parts of the world, Anwar said.

Malaysia’s approach will be centred on what is most beneficial for its people and economy, while also maintaining sovereignty over its digital future, he said, adding that the key to Malaysia’s strategy is the concept of “centrality”, which emphasises the country’s role as a major player in the global digital landscape.

Anwar said Malaysia aims to be at the crossroads of innovation, drawing from the best practices and technologies from around the world while maintaining control over its digital and technological future.

Earlier, De Silva said Malaysia’s digital transformation journey has been truly impressive, attracting global attention and investment from leading technology giants with digitalisation access exceeding 97 per cent of the population.

“Your digital economy is so well positioned for remarkable growth,” she said when introducing the prime minister at the hall.

De Silva was referring to investments of almost US$17 billion (RM76 billion) that have been coming in from global tech giants like Amazon, web services, Google, Microsoft, Oracle and others, as Malaysia forges ahead in its high-growth digital economy. — Bernama