KOTA BARU, Nov 14 — The General Operations Force (PGA) confiscated three types of birds that were kept without approval, worth nearly RM40,000 in Kampung Dusun Durian, Tawang, Bachok yesterday.

PGA Southeast Brigade Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Ab Hamid said the seizure was carried out by members of the 7th PGA Battalion together with the Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks (Perhilitan) at a premises.

“The results of the inspection found that there were 11 White-rumped Shama (Murai Batu), one Luris Neck and seven Common Iora found in the premises without official storage documents from Perhilitan.

“The estimated value of the seizure was RM39,750 and the suspect, a 25-year-old woman, was arrested to assist in the investigation. The case is being investigated under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716),” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added that the suspect and the confiscated goods were taken to the Bachok District Police Headquarters for further action. — Bernama