KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — A student from a public higher education institution has been nabbed for allegedly selling and uploading pornographic videos of himself with a woman he met on the X app.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) confirmed to national daily Harian Metro today that the suspect’s statement has been recorded to assist with ongoing investigations.

According to MCMC, initial investigations revealed that the suspect’s activities began in 2021, when he started reposting explicit content shared by other users on the same platform.

His modus operandi later shifted to uploading and selling pornographic videos featuring himself and a woman, which gained him more than 100,000 followers on X.

The suspect reportedly used the sale of these videos as a source of income, earning approximately RM3,000 per month, with each video priced up to RM150.

MCMC’s investigation, prompted by public complaints, led to a raid at a premises in Shah Alam, where enforcement officers seized a mobile phone and SIM card believed to be used by the suspect for uploading the content.

A statement was also taken from a female associate of the suspect, who is a student at a private higher education institution (IPTS).

Selling explicit videos is a violation under Section 233(2) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (CMA 1998). If convicted, the suspect faces a maximum fine of RM50,000, up to one year in prison, or both.