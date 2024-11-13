JAKARTA, Nov 13 — The Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta is working to evacuate 83 Malaysians stranded in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara, following the closure of Komodo International Airport due to the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki on Flores Island.

The number of stranded Malaysians, mostly tourists, is expected to rise as flights from two nearby airports, I Gusti Ngurah Rai in Bali and Lombok in West Nusa Tenggara, were also cancelled due to the spread of volcanic ash, according to a report by national news agency Bernama today.

“The affected Malaysian citizens are urged to follow local authorities’ instructions and continue to monitor updates regarding the reopening of airspace,” the embassy stated in a statement.

Embassy officials are continuously monitoring the situation and contacting those affected to make alternative travel arrangements in cooperation with Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs concerning the status of stranded Malaysians and suggestions for alternative routes.

For consular assistance, Malaysians can contact the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta at Jl. H.R. Rasuna Said Kav.X/6, No. 1-3, Kuningan, Jakarta Selatan 12950, by phone at +62 21 522 4947 / +62 813 8081 3036, or via email at [email protected].