KOTA KINABALU, Nov 12 — The Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) will be holding a programme called “Convert Physical Parking Coupons into Sabah Smart Parking App Credits.” Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Sabin Samitah announced today that this programme aims to allow users to directly exchange their physical parking coupons into credit for the Sabah Smart Parking app.

The programme will take place on Level 2, Block B, KK Sentral Building, starting from November 14 to 30, operating daily from 9am to 5pm.

“Users who are unable to attend the programme can still exchange their parking coupons for app credits at the Parking Management Division Office in KK Plaza or at any service counters or booths located in parking areas around the city centre,” he said.

Additionally, several services will be available during the program, including credit purchases for parking payments, assistance with downloading the Sabah Smart Parking app, credit top-ups within the app, and checking and paying parking fines, among others.

Sabin emphasised that the primary goal of the Sabah Smart Parking system is to integrate the city’s parking payment system, previously reliant on physical coupons, into a centralized digital platform for public convenience.

To date, the Sabah Smart Parking app has registered over 82,000 users.

“This programme is expected to ensure all users receive adequate services and assist DBKK in enhancing service quality,” he added.

For the record, physical parking coupons will completely end on November 16.

However, Sabin assured users that any unused or valid physical coupons after this date can still be converted into credits for their Sabah Smart Parking accounts.

DBKK encourages the public to download the Sabah Smart Parking app, available on Google Play Store, Apple App Store and Huawei App Gallery, and register as users to streamline the process of converting physical coupons into app credits. — The Borneo Post