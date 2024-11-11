SEBERANG PERAI, Nov 11 — Residents who have been living in an urban slum in Kampung Manis will receive new homes by 2027.

Each of the 177 households in the village, located on Railway Assets Corporation (RAC) land, will receive an 850 sq ft apartment unit under a redevelopment project at the same site.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said it will be a one-for-one exchange, with residents exchanging their current dilapidated houses for new apartment units worth about RM400,000 each.

He said the redevelopment project will include carparks and facilities such as a swimming pool.

“Under phase one, the first block of 33-storey apartment will be completed first so that all the residents can move into it before their homes are demolished to build the remaining phases of the project,” he said.

There are no risks to the residents, as they can continue staying in their current houses while the new apartments are being built," he added.

He said the apartment units given to the residents are under the affordable housing category, not low-cost units.

The project will take about three years to complete, and it is hoped that the key handover to the residents can be completed before the next general election.

The other components of the overall development will continue after the residents have moved into their new apartments, and it will take another five to seven years," he said.

Loke together with Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow witnessed the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between RAC and Lembaga Perumahan Negeri Pulau Pinang (LPNPP) and the signing of Head of Agreement (HOA) between RAC and Rivanis Ventures Sdn Bhd at The Light Hotel here.

The signing of the agreements was for a mixed development project on 36.025 acres of RAC land in Perai.

The development, to be built by a joint venture between Aspen Vision Development Sdn Bhd and Kerjaya Prospek Group Bhd, will encompass 338 affordable housing units, 1,680 residential units, 1680 serviced apartments and commercial and retail spaces.

The project, located between Perai River and Taman Inderawasih, is managed by Rivanis Ventures Sdn Bhd, a joint venture entity formed by Aspen and Kerjaya Prospek.

The first phase of the project is Madani Residences, with a total of 338 affordable units that feature amenities such as a swimming pool, children’s play area, gym and various communal facilities.